Tuchel tight-lipped on Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel Chelsea coach

Published By: PM NEWS Editor

5th August, 2021

Agency Report

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel refused to be drawn into the speculation linking Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku with a move to Stamford Bridge.

According to reports by Goal.com, Chelsea are raising the bid for Lukaku to €130 million to tempt Inter to release him for a second spell in west London.

But Chelsea boss Tuchel, remained tight-lipped over his club’s reported pursuit of the Belgium centre-forward.

‘I will not talk about players who don’t play in my squad,’ the German replied when asked whether there was any truth to the rumours linking Lukaku with Chelsea.

‘Romelu Lukaku is a fantastic player but he’s a player from Inter.

Related News

“With all due respect, I will not talk about him in this situation.’

On reports Lukaku actively wants to come back to Chelsea, Tuchel replied: ‘Everybody wants to come!

‘Well, not everybody unfortunately but you can imagine that a lot of players want to come and join.

‘But like I said, we don’t comment on that.’

Tuchel spoke after the 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham on Wednesday.

Tags:   chelsea fc   Romelu Lukaku   Thomas Tuchel

close newsletter pop up



Wuzup Nigeria

NEWSLETTER

Get the latest News in your email

close newsletter pop up




Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter!


Wuzup Nigeria