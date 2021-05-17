Reports: Harry Kane gives exit notice to Tottenham

Agency Reports

Multiple reports said Monday that Tottenham talisman Harry Kane has told the club he wants to leave this summer.

Expectedly, a number of big-name rivals are circling to sign him.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are all said to have contacted Kane’s representatives, ahead of a potential swoop this summer.

Sky Sports claim that Tottenham, despite being reluctant to sell, have now begun making enquiries about a replacement for Kane.

It was a clear sign that Kane may exit the London club.