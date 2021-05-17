We must grow in unity, blow away disunity: Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigeria to do away with any thought of division in Nigeria.

Atiku on Sunday went further to explain why Nigerians must not allow thoughts of division to continue.

The former presidential candidate added that the division of Nigeria will lead to calamity which is not advisable.

He said, “We are far too interconnected to be disconnected. Where would my children, who have a parent from each leg of Nigeria go? Where would your children, who have sunk roots far from their ancestral heritage go?”

Atiku on his Twitter page noted that it was advisable for Nigeria to grow in unity.

His tweets read: “Oliver Wendell Holmes once said that “Man’s mind, stretched to a new idea, never goes back to its original dimension.

“Let me paraphrase him and say, Nigerian unity, stretched to a new frontier, should never go back to its original dimension.

“We must grow in unity. We must glow in community. We must blow away disunity. We have no choice, considering the alternative, which is a calamity that we would not wish to return to. So help us God.

“May God bless Nigeria as one peaceful, progressive, and indivisible nation.”