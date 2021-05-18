UITH begins digital radiography services

The Digital Radiology Unit of the Radiology Department of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) has commenced operations today.

This is contained in a press statement jointly signed by Mr Omini Obla-Iwara, the Chairman, Association of Radiologist of Nigeria (ARN), UITH Chapter and Jamal Ashimiyu, Secretary-General of the association respectively.

The statement said “With joy and happiness, the Radiographers at the Radiology Department, University of Ilorin, officially announce the commencement of the use of its long-awaiting Digital Radiography Services.

“It’s not new to all the staffs and patients visiting the teaching hospital from different parts of the country, most especially the North Central region and the environment, that the department lacked functionality in several capacities in this.

“As the Radiographers remain hopeful and dedicated, there came the good news as they launched the Digital X-ray Unit of the Department.

“The management of the Teaching Hospital in its capacity has promised the Radiographers that other equipment like the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Computed Tomography (CT), will also be looked into, for their services to be commenced soonest.

“We, therefore, welcome request forms, from different units of the hospital, most especially the Accident and Emergency, orthopaedic among others,” it said.