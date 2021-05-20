ANTP President, Elesho begs Princess to forgive Baba Ijesha

Adeqale Eleshor, President of the Association of Nigeria Theatre Practitioners, has called on Princess, whose foster child was allegedly molested by Baba Ijesha to have mercy on the accused.

The ANTP president pleaded with the stand-up comedian in a video on Thursday, saying that she should temper justice with mercy and consider the years of friendship between her and Baba Ijesha.

He said, “I am Adewale Elesho, the President of the Association of Nigeria Theatre Practitioners. I thank all our sympathisers who have reached out to me about Baba Ijesha’s case. I want to use this opportunity to beg Princess to temper justice with mercy because things are really getting out of hands. She should please think about the years of friendship between her and Baba Ijesha and not allow this fight bring up another issue.”

Elesho further called on Lagos State governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu to help his distressed colleague.

He also called on Hakeem Odumosu, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to ensure a thorough investigation of the case.

“I urge the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State to please ensure that the case is properly handled. I also call on the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Baba Ijesha and I are entertainers, and during election, entertainers help in campaigning for politicians. Please help.”

Elesho said it was difficult to make a name in the movie industry, but noted however, that Baba Ijesha already destroyed his reputation.

The ANTP president noted that before he made the video, he consulted with other stakeholders in the association who permitted him to speak on the issue.

“Please, let us all forgive Baba Ijesha,” Elesho said.