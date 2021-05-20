Harry Kane speaks on Tottenham exit rumours

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has spoken on recent rumours that he has made it clear with club chairman, Danel Levy he wants to leave.

The striker spoke on Thursday in an interview with Gary Neville for YouTube channel ‘The Overlap.’

Kane spoke about his relationship with the Spurs chairman and outlined his expectations for an open dialogue with the club over his future, given his desire to reach the very top of the game.

Kane said: “He (Levy) has been great with me. He’s always rewarded me with contracts – I signed a four or five-year deal when I was 21, but I did well and we added to that. He’s been fair with me. We’ve always had a good relationship.

“I’m not sure how that conversation will go if I’m honest. But as players you don’t know what the chairman is thinking – he might want to sell me, and be thinking if I can get £100m for you, then why not? I’m not going to be worth that for the next two or three years.

“We have a good enough relationship. I’ve given the club 16 years of my life so I hope we can have a good honest conversation and see where we’re at.”

Kane also spoke of his desire to play in the biggest games, in the biggest competitions, at club level.

He said he does not want to look back on his career upon retirement knowing he hadn’t done everything he could to succeed.

“I don’t want to come to the end of my career and have any regrets. I want to be the best I can be,” he added.

“I never said I’d stay at Spurs for the rest of my career and I’ve never said I’d leave Spurs. People might say, ‘he’s desperate for trophies, he needs trophies’, but I still feel like I’ve still got almost another career to play.

“I’ve got seven, eight years, kind of what I’ve already had in the Premier League. So I’m not rushing anything, I’m not desperate to do anything.

“I want to be playing in the biggest games. This season, I’m watching the Champions League and the English teams doing amazing, and they’re the games I want to be involved in.

“It’s a moment in my career where I have to reflect and see where I’m at. Ultimately it’s going to be down to me, how I feel and what’s going to be the best for me and my career.