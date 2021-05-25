The Federal Government has said that the £4.2m looted funds recovered by the British Government from Ex-Delta Governor, James Ibori has been returned to Delta.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Mr Ahmed Idris confirmed this development on Tuesday in Abuja when he appeared before the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on Assessment and Status of All Recovered Loots.

Idris told the Committee such funds looted from the treasury of a state are always returned to the state.

He also added that states can sue the Federal Government to recover such funds.

The Nigerian Government had on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, received €4.2 million Euros looted funds recovered by the British Government from the family members and associates of the former governor.

Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, had confirmed the development while stating that the amount was credited into the designated Federal Government account with its naira equivalent.