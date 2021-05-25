By Salisu Sani-Idris/Abuja

NOK University, Kachia, Kaduna State, said it will soon begin undergraduate admission into the 2021/2022 academic session with 15 science courses.

The courses are Medical Laboratory Science, Radiology, Nursing Science and Architecture.

Mr Adamu Marshal said on behalf of the school, that the National Universities Commission (NUC) has also approved the commencement of courses in Cyber Security, Physiology and Anatomy.

Other courses are Health Information, Quantity Surveying, Environmental Management, Microbiology and Biotechnology.

Courses in Industrial Chemistry, Information Technology and Computer Science will also be available at take-off.

Marshal advised interested candidates to visit any JAMB-approved CBT Centre to change their institution of choice to NOK University, Kachia, Kaduna.

The university was among the 20 private universities recently approved by the Federal Executive Council.

Following the approval of the institution by the Federal Government through the NUC, the Board of Trustees of the university appointed Prof. Ishaya Haruna Nock as the first Vice-Chancellor.

Nock was a Dean of the Faculty of Sciences and Head of Biological Sciences of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

His appointment followed the recommendation of the Governing Council at its meeting held in Abuja where it considered three candidates shortlisted for the final screening.

The board also approved the appointment of Mr Obadiah Joshua as the pioneer Acting Registrar of the institution, pending the appointment of a substantive Registrar.