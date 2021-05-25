Human rights activist and broadcaster, Ahmad Isah, has been arrested by the police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Isah who is the popular Brekete Family Show host is the Chief Executive Officer of Human Rights Radio 101.1 FM Abuja, was arrested after a video footage of him assaulting a woman went viral on social media.

Isah who is fondly referred to as the ‘Ordinary President’ in the footage was captured hitting an interviewee in a BBC Africa Eye documentary.

The woman confessed to pouring kerosene on her brother’s daughter accused of witchcraft and setting the child on fire.

Isah had, however, apologised for slapping the woman amid the backlash that greeted his action.

Brekete official Twitter handle, on Tuesday, broke the news of Isah’s arrest.

“Ordinary President, Founder and CEO of Brekete Radio and TV program honoured an invitation to the FCT Police Command this morning.

“We want the public to know that we are yet to see or reach him.

“Thank you for sharing and retweeting,” the tweet read.

We want the general public to know that The Ordinary President has been reached and he is doing okay. We have left the FCT command. Thank you everyone! https://t.co/xU7d22fl2e — Ordinary Ahmad Isah (@breketeConnect) May 24, 2021