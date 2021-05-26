By Martha Agas

Governor Simon Lalong has condemned the recent attacks in Jos North and Riyom Local Government Areas, describing them as barbaric and callous.

The governor made the condemnation during the opening ceremony of the zonal public hearing of the Senate committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution on Wednesday in Jos.

During his speech, Lalong expressed concern that the attacks claimed the lives of many including women and children in Dong Community of Jos North and Kwi, Community in Riyom.

He commended the efforts of the security agencies in de-escalating the situation while calling on them to fish out the perpetrators and prosecute them to serve as a deterrent to others.

Lalong expressed hope that the constitution review would help in addressing the security challenges in Plateau and other parts of the country.

“Hopefully, this constitutional review should lead to better policing that is closer to the people to stop this kind of unacceptable murders,” he said.

He said his administration had always advocated community policing as a viable tool in addressing the current security challenges in the country

“As a Government, we have canvassed for policing that is grassroots-oriented which we believe will better address the current insecurity in the country.

“That is why we have embraced Community Policing which is a precursor to State Police.

“In addition, we have strengthened our Operation Rainbow, which is backed by law and has helped us tremendously in tackling crime and insecurity in the state,” he said.

NAN