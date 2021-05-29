Police officers

By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Zamfara State Police Command has embarked on an indefinite show of force and confidence building patrol against suspected bandits in the State.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by the command’s spokesman, SP Mohammed Shehu in Gusau, the state capital.

According to the statement, the show of force which comprises operatives from all the police tactical units of the command is being coordinated and commanded by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Elkana Ayuba.

“The show of Force is designed to complement and strengthen the operational capacity of Police operatives, currently operating in different strategic locations that are prone to activities of recalcitrant armed bandits,” the statement said.

The statement added that the Commissioner of Police further deployed additional manpower to Zurmi Local Government Area to support the Police and other security operatives in tackling the increasing security challenges in the area.

It said, “The Commissioner of Police while briefing the operatives at police command Headquarters, Gusau charged them to be security conscious and also operate in consonance with the constitutional provision and other extant laws”

The CP assured the general public of the command’s commitment and determination to protect lives and property of people of the state, appealing for continued support for the police and other security agencies to effectively discharge their mandate.