Buhari reacts to release of 14 abducted Greenfield University students

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the release of 14 students of Greenfield University, Kaduna after staying in captivity for 40 days.

The students were released on Saturday after huge ransoms have been paid.

Buhari, in a statement on the official twitter handle of the presidency late Saturday night said he is relieved that the Greenfield University students freed on Saturday were now home safe, at the end of a 40-day ordeal.

“Once again, the President condoles with the families of the students and staff that were killed by the abductors.

The President assured that his government would continue to work with state governments to step up the protection of lives and property across the country, including educational institutions and other vulnerable targets.

“Kidnapping is a serious crime and a gross violation of the rights of fellow citizens,” he said.

Buhari assured that kidnapping and all other forms of criminality would continue to be met with zero tolerance by security agents.