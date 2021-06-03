The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to grant Southeast Biafra.

The groups said Buhari should hand the Southeast Biafra as a means of ending the current unrest in the region and other parts of the country.

The groups in a statement by its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Sulaiman, said this while reacting to the recent ‘civil war’ threat by President Buhari.

President Buhari has been under verbal attacks over his comment threatening to clamp down on some elements in the Southeast for allegedly attacking security operatives and destroying government facilities in the region.

The tweet sparked an outrage by Nigerians on social media which resulted in Twitter deleting the controversial tweet on Wednesday.

While most Nigerians were pleased with the deletion, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed slammed Twitter over the move while accusing the social media giant of double standards.

In a reaction to the development, the group noted that the only option to restore peace in the nation is to ensure that the age-long agitation becomes reality.

“It is time for the Nigerian state and all stakeholders to wake to the reality that the only remaining option to avoid a civil war is for the Igbo to be allowed to have the Biafra they have used intermittently for decades to destabilize the nation and deny peace to other components of the country,” Sulaiman said in the statement.