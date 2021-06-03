By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Ondo Governor Dr. Olusegun Mimiko has debunked rumours that he planned defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).

The ex-governor said he is least concerned about partisan politics now and more concerned about how to rescue the nation from insecurity challenges it currently faces.

He said this in a statement on Thursday signed by his Special Assistant on Media, John Paul Akinduro.

He said he remains in the Zenith Labour Party(ZLP).

Mimiko said he has been in Abuja in the last one week to attend events including the meeting of some NGOs with ethnic-nationality leaders who showed concerned about the deepening insecurity in the land.

“In a situation where the nation is tottering on the precipice as a result of widespread insecurity, he was more concerned about how to pull the nation back from the brinks, and not some rumoured defection into another party.

“Dr. Mimiko has been in Abuja in the past one week or so, to attend some events, including the meeting of some NGOs with ethnic-nationality leaders, all hinged on heartfelt concern for the deepening insecurity in the land; and how to fashion out workable solutions, especially through the plank of restructuring.

“He, within the days of his stay in Abuja, actively participated in the programme tagged ‘Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential Transition Inter-Ethnic Peace Dialogue,’ held at the Trancorp Hilton, Abuja, on Monday, and the 71st Birthday Celebration and Book Presentation of his party stalwart and friend, Honourable Iranola Joseph Akinlaja, held at the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre, on Tuesday, June 1st.

“It is noteworthy that at Hon Akinlaja’s book presentation, Dr Mimiko harped on the theme of security, by advising the President on the centrality of the security challenge to his legacy.

“He also had many informal meetings with Nigerians across ethnic, religious and political divide, on the need to find lasting, just and fair solutions to the orgy of violence and bloodletting across the country.