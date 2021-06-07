By Abankula

The Nigerian Government has given Twitter a condition for its suspension to be lifted in Nigeria.

The condition is that social media platform must ensure it is used ‘responsibly’.

Nigeria’s minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama stated this at a meeting with envoys from UK, US and other countries on Monday.

He didn’t commit to any definite timeline when the ban will be reversed.

“The condition would be responsible use of the social media and that really has to be it.”

“We are not saying that Twitter is threatening the country or any such thing.

“Why we have taken this measure is to stop them to be used as platforms for destabilisation and facilitation of criminality or encouragement of criminalities”.

More to follow