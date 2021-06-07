By Uchenna Eletuo

The United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC) Worldwide, has joined the train of mourners for the leader and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua.

The UACC’s President and General Overseer, Dr James Bayo-Owoyemi, said that unknown to human, the international televangelist, T.B.Joshua must have concluded his earthly mission and had to leave when the ovation was loudest.

James-Owoyemi, while eulogising the life and times of the popular televangelist, told NAN that the Christian world and indeed Nigerians had lost an intercessor and bridge-builder between God and human.

“According to reports the man of God died after a ministration, that is an indication he died on spiritual duty. Not everyone has such divine home call.

“He lived his live to serve God and humanity, given his philanthropic attitude many of those, who are beneficiaries of his largesse, will miss him for that likewise those healed through his prayers.

“As we bear good witness to his mission on earth in the same manner angels will bear witness for him before God,” he said.

The gospel preacher, who decried the high rate of killings in the country, asked Nigerians to love and tolerate one another for peace.

He noted that the scripture, ”to live is for Christ and to die is gain” was fulfilled in the life and times of the founder of SCOAN as a man of God.

He added that, “although T.B. Joshua has gone; no doubt, he has left behind legacies that would speak for him for a very long time”.

He stressed that the late preacher’s good deed should be a lesson to all ministers of God and all Christians to live our lives as if we can exit this planet earth any moment.

“No one expected it, but it happened. May his gentle soul rest in peace,” he said.