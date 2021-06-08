By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

Lagos State Ministry of Education on Tuesday announced new dates for the 2021 public service examinations for registered candidates.

The ministry said the new dates for the examinations would be on June 15 and 16. Earlier, the 2021 Public Service examinations were billed for May 24 and 25.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mrs Abosede Adelaja, Permanent Secretary at the state’s Ministry of Education.

Adelaja said the examinations would take place at the West African Examinations Council’s Testing and Training Centre, Ogba, Lagos.

“This information is for all duly registered candidates in the Lagos State Public Service including officers of the Teaching Service Commission and Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board,” she said.

Adelaja urged the concerned candidates to visit the Lagos State examinations board portal (www.examsboard.lagosstate.gov.ng) for more details.

She advised the affected officers to take advantage of the examination board portal to print out their slip for details of the examination from June 8.

NAN