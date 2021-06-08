By Edith Ike-Eboh/Solomon Asowata

TotalEnergies has won the 2020 fully Integrated Company of the year award in the Nigeria oil and gas sector.

The award was conferred on the company at the gala night of the fourth Nigeria International Petroleum Summit ( NIPS), in Abuja, on Monday.

The theme of the conference is “From Crisis to Opportunities: New Approach to the Future of Hydrocarbons.”

Other companies that bagged awards were the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Company Ltd.

Others were Waltersmith Refinery and Petroleum Company, Independent Petroleum Producers Group and the Oil Producers Trade Section.

Mohammed Barkindo, Secretary-General, Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, bagged the award of International Petroleum Diplomacy Person of the Year.

Mr Justice Derefaka, Technical Adviser, Gas Business and Policy Implementation to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, won the Best Innovative Thinker Award 2020.

The Life Time Award was won by Chief Joseph Afolabi, Chairman, Amni International Petroleum Development Company Ltd.

Earlier, Abiodun Afolabi, the Executive Director Corporate Services, TotalEnergies, said the company would continue to work with the Nigerian government.

Afolabi said TotalEnergies had crossed to new opportunities and approaches to hydrocarbon.

“As you all have seen, we are a new integrated energy company, you can see the new logo and name. This new year development exemplifies the dynamics we are adopting.

“TotalEnergies want to see industry maximise potential and deliver optimal dividends to Nigerians and Africa, as a whole.

“We are committed to making Nigeria an attractive destination for business,” he said.

Afolabi commended the Nigerian government for organising the conference.