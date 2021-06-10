By Nimot Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday condoled with Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, Chairman of the Body of Benchers and Wazirin Dutse, over his mother’s death, Hajiya Fatima Dalhatu.

In a statement released by Garba Shehu, the President joined the family in mourning Hajiya Fatima, who passed on few hours after the stepmother of Alhaji Dalhatu, Hajiya Rakiya Dalhatu, also drew her last breath.

He described the losses as “indeed very touching’’.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of your mother, Hajiya Fatima and stepmother, Hajiya Rakiya on Wednesday in Kano.

”My heartfelt condolences to you, your brothers and sisters sired by the late Alkali Muhammad Dalhatu in this hour of intense grief,’’ President Buhari said.

On behalf of his family, government and nation, President Buhari said: “In this moment of profound grief, I pray to the Almighty to bestow strength upon you, your family and the people of Kano and Jigawa State to bear these irreparable losses.’’