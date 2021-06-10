Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has inaugurated the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination by receiving his second dose in Akure on Thursday.

Akeredolu got his vaccine alongside his wife at the Governor’s Office in Akure.

The governor commended the level of acceptance of the vaccine by the people of the state.

Akeredolu said that the acceptance was shown by the huge turnout of eligible citizens at the designated healthcare facilities across the 18 local government areas of the state.

The governor said that the data obtained following conclusion of the first dose of the Phase one of the exercise, showed that the state achieved 98 per cent coverage of the targeted population.

“The huge success could not have been achieved without the commitment and dedication of the state’s health care workers, most especially those at the primary health care facilities.

”The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and our developmental partner- World Health Organisation (WHO), UN Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), among others are also not left behind,” he said.

He appreciated the partners for their technical support during the period, adding that the success recorded had placed the state in category 2 in the National Categorisation of COVID-19 Vaccination coverage.

“In addition, an important point to remember is the fact that even after receiving the second dose COVID-19 vaccine, we should endeavour to continue to adhere to COVID-19 safety and precautionary measures,” he said.

The governor commended the efforts of religious and traditional leaders, who took up the role of sensitisation and creating awareness for people in their communities.

Akeredolu pleaded with the citizens of the state who still believe the unfounded rumours about the vaccine to shun such rumours.

He urged the people to replicate the zeal and readiness exhibited during the first dose by turning out enmasse to receive the second dose as scheduled.

The governor received the first jab on March 10 along with traditional rulers.