By Taiwo Okanlawon

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Daniel Benson, popularly known as Buju has unveiled the video for ‘Outside’, his chart-topping latest single.

The music star who is signed to Burna Boy Spaceship Records dropped the latest track last month after the success recorded from collaborative songs such as ‘Feeling’ with Ladipoe, and ‘Bling’ with Blaqbonez.

Announcing the new video Thursday, Buju took to his social media page to share clips.

The video, which is directed by TG Omori, sees the singer in a confined psychiatric centre, radiating the energy of bizarre characters and queer settings to pass across Buju’s message.

Buju released his first track ‘Catch a Vibe’ in 2018, before he was signed to Spaceship records.

The Afro-fusion singer boasts of an extended play titled ‘To Your Ears’, and has featured prominent artists like Zlatan, Burna Boy, JAE5, Blaqbonez, and Ladipoe.

Watch the video below: