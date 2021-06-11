By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday night said he hoped the All Progressives Congress (APC) will continue to rule Nigeria as long as possible.

Buhari, in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, said the defection of some governors of the PDP to the APC recently showed that the party is on the right footing to rule Nigeria for a long time.

The president said he was optimistic that the APC would win the 2023 presidential election to continue to rule the nation.

Buhari stated that the recent registration and revalidation exercise of the party was to position it for better performance and strong.

He said that was why he insisted that the registration should be done at ward level to give everybody a chance to be part of happenings in the party.

Buhari added that if the APC was made rich men’s party, security would not be guaranteed.

The president also said he would like to leave a secured and prosperous nation behind by the time he would be leaving office in 2023 for whoever succeeded him in office.