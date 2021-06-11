Senate President Lawan breaks silence on Buhari's suspension of Twitter

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has broken his silence on the indefinite suspension of Twitter by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in Nigeria.

Buhari placed indefinite suspension on Twitter in Nigeria last week Friday after his offensive tweet was deleted.

Speaking in Abuja at a briefing to mark the second anniversary of the 9th Senate.

According to him, Nigerians needed twitter in as much as Twitter needed Nigeria.

Lawan urged the Nigerian government and Twitter to resolve the issue of the ban amicably.

He stated: “Our belief is that Nigeria needs Twitter just as Twitter needs Nigeria. Our expectation is that we will be able to resolve this issue.”

Lawan added that beyond that, he was optimistic and believed that everyone would have learnt lessons.

On security challenges facing the nation, the senate president said he was sure Nigeria would overcome her numerous challenges.

Lawan said he believed this was the worst level of insecurity the nation could get to, saying that the nation could not go beyond this level and that it could only be better.

He added that the nation would soon experience dwindling in insecurity and that Nigerians should not despair or be despondent.