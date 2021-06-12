By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command on Saturday has said that they fired teargas canisters at protesters to prevent members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria and others from inciting public disturbance.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Yusuf Mariam said this in a statement hours after the incident occurred at Gudu area of Abuja.

She said that calm has been restored in the area and said nobody was arrested.

“The FCT Police Command on Saturday, June 12, 2021, successfully restored calm at Apo-Gudu axis after professionally dispersing a protest by some members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria – Shiites and others targeted at inciting public disturbance and breaching public peace,” the statement read.

“Consequently, the action of the command was necessitated by the concerns of some agitated residents. However, no arrest was made.

“In view of the above, the command wishes to state that it is committed to ensuring that FCT residents enjoy a hitch-free Democracy Day celebration and will not hesitate to bring to book every person or entity that attempts to breach the peace or cause a breakdown of law and order in the Federal Capital Territory.

“The command implores residents to remain calm and law-abiding while reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.”