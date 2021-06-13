By Nimot Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday sent warm felicitations to former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, on his 79th birthday.

In a press release by Garba Shehu, the president joined family members and friends to celebrate with the iconic leader.

According to the president, AbdulSalami’s legacy on the path of democracy and good governance, and passionate pursuit of peace continues to yield results.

Buhari congratulated Gen. Abubakar for another age, appreciating his patriotism and visionary leadership style of always advocating unity, projecting maturity and wisdom on national discourse, and providing a rallying point for the future of the country.

He noted the goodwill that the former Head of State continues to attract to the country, both at national and international levels.

In particular, Buhari noted how the celebrant sacrifices his time and resources to reach out to individuals and institutions on the need to work for the growth of Nigeria.

As Gen. Abubakar turns 79, President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will increase his wisdom, strength and give him long life to keep serving the country.