Petrol Station manager found inside underground tank dies 

By Jethro Ibileke

The manager of a petrol station (name withheld), who was found inside an underground tank, has reportedly died, in Ughelli town, in Delta State.

The station manager was allegedly discovered with a 20-litre gallon and a hose, by a co-staff of the station situated along Ughelli/Patani Road.

Although the circumstances that resulted to his death could not be ascertained at press time, the incident generated palpable tension in the area.

It was gathered that the man who was said to be in his early 30s, reportedly went to work very early on that fateful morning at the petrol station and went to the underground tank with 20 gallons and a hose for unknown reason.

A source in the area who pleaded anonymity, alleged that when other workers resumed for duty, they discovered the deceased in the manhole leading to the underground tank, struggling for breath.

The source stated that the workers immediately raised the alarm which attracted the guards and other people around.

He added that the manager was immediately rushed to a clinic, from where they were referred to the Central Hospital, Ughelli, where he was eventually confirmed dead by a doctor.

The management of the petrol station and family of the deceased could not be reached for comments on the incident.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident, said he was yet to get details of the matter.

However, a senior police officer in the area who did not want to be named, disclosed that the Police has deposited the corpse in the morgue, adding that the matter was already being investigated.