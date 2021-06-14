By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Reality TV star, Tacha Akide has called out her haters that she remains relevant two years after her exit from Big Brother Naija.

The former housemate said this in a video she posted on her Insta Story on Monday warning those underestimating her brand in Nigeria.

Tacha bragged about her eight-figure deal and warned naysayers to put respect on her name.

She said she is still making deals despite the backlash and comments that she would not make it after disqualification from the reality show.

The Port Harcourt babe was disqualified from BBNaija ‘2019 edition for violating the rules of the show.

“Put respect on my name, I’m nobody’s mate. Two years later I’m still bagging deals, not anyhow deals but eight-figure deals

“This is those that said Tacha would not amount to anything. Put respect on my name,” Tacha said.

Few weeks back, Tacha said that she was not made by the BBNaija show.

Rather, she said, BBNaija gave her a platform and in return, she gave viewers a show.