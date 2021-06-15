Abducted Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Cross River State chapter, Comrade Ben Ukpepi has regained his freedom.

Ukpepi who was kidnapped from his house at CROSPIL in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River on March 21, 2021, was released after three months in captivity.

Ukpepi according to the Vice-Chairman, NLC, Cross River State, Comrade Lawrence Achuta was released on Monday at 3.30 pm.

Achuta said “Recall that Ben Ukpepi was kidnapped from his CROSPIL estate residence in Akpabuyo on the 21st of March 2021.

“We are very glad, and thankful to God Almighty for his safe release by the Kidnappers.

“I use this opportunity to thank the Organized Labour family in the State, particularly the Nigeria Labour Congress, the Medical and Health Workers Union and some members of his family.

“He is undergoing some routine medical checks at the moment. Once again, I thank all who stood by us throughout this difficult moment,” he said in a statement.