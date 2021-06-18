By Nimot Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that he will continue to work dedicatedly to achieve the objectives that the administration set out to achieve in 2015.

The President said this Friday at State House Abuja when he received in audience members of the Buhari and Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group who came for the official presentation of their book titled – A Compendium of 5-Year Achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration from 2015 – 2020.

“The MBO Dynamic Support Group Officers and team members saw the good in our Administration from the time we came in 2015. It is this commitment that led to the production of the book, and I sincerely hope and believe that Nigerians will always see and cherish positivity in all that this Administration has done as it continues to work assiduously to accomplish,” said the President.

He commended the organization for the support and the efforts to come up with the publication as it will serve as documentation of some of the administration’s achievement.

“The birth of this book from inception to production is due to the unrelenting efforts of the MBO Dynamic Support Group Officers and over two million group of supporters that have continuously stood by our Administration in our quest to deliver on our social contract to all Nigerians and ensure the dividends of democracy to our people.

“I am extremely pleased with the production team and those who travelled across the country monitoring and collating data on our projects to enable us present an evidence based account of our stewardship.”

Buhari thanked them for braving all challenges, sacrificing time and resources to ensure that the project came to life.

“Despite the global challenges of COVID-19 that impeded socio-economic activities of the world including our country Nigeria in 2020, you all worked tirelessly with limited resources and by tasking one another to produce this historic book.

“We recognize and appreciate your drive, skills, creative abilities and your personal resources invested in this project and immense devotion to produce the book.

“I thank you once again for your unwavering commitment to this Administration and legacy and look forward to the wide circulation of our achievements perfectly captured in this book to all citizens and those willing to see that we succeed to the end for the benefit of all.”

The group was led by its Coordinator, Honourable Usman Ibrahim, who disclosed that the publication highlights milestones of the Buhari Administration in critical sectors like economy, rail, anti-corruption war, social investment, and many others.

The 295-page book, the Coordinator said, “captures several aspects of your outstanding achievements in various sectors with monumental impacts on every part of the country.”

Hon Ibrahim declared: “Mr President, you are breaking records, you are making history, and we are proud to say that despite the challenges confronting us, good things are still happening.”