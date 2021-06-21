Kumuyi breaks silence on youths obstructing service to celebrate his 80th birthday

General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi has lifted punishment meted out to some youths of the church who obstructed a Sunday worship service to celebrate his 80th birthday.

Kumuyi turned 80 years on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

At the worship service that day which was attended by Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Emmanuel Udom, some youths of the church strategically positioned at the first gallery of church building suddenly emerged from the blues and started blowing the trumpets and sang happy birthday to their pastor.

Service was temporary obstructed as they were overjoyed, singing and blowing the trumpets and other musical instruments. This was the first time such a thing has occurred in the history of Deeper Life, a conservative holiness church.

The action of the youths elicited mixed feelings in the church. While some were happy, others felt the youths have compromised the standard of the church.

But on Saturday, shortly before delivering his message at the workers’ meeting, Kumuyi doused the tension and said those who had been punished by their action during the service should be restored back to the working team.

Kumuyi thanked the youths for honouring him with their musical instruments.

He said: “On the 6th of June some young people did something they were excited about and some of us old people, we maybe rebuked them directly or indirectly. I even heard that one of those who played instruments singing ‘Happy Birthday’..understand these are young people and sometimes young people need to express their joy and their excitement in the way we adults might not have thought, we should express our own joy…but we were all happy, were you not happy?

“But you didn’t express it, you did yours in a quiet, matured, decent, weighty manner which is good…but those young people acted like they are young people and I want to register my appreciation publicly to all of them. Those who sang, those who played instruments and those who excitedly dramatized whatever, I appreciate them, God appreciates them and we praise the Lord for them.

“And if it so happens that you know any of them or you are an authority, spiritual authority on any of them and any of them was removed from doing what they were doing in the Church, please for love sake and for unity sake, restore all of them and young people, we love you, we appreciate you, we are looking forward to you doing more for the glory of God and joining us in evangelism and bringing your own method, your own ideas and some of our own ideas as older people that are not working, if you come forward and you give us good ideas, we will replace our old ideas which are not working with your new ideas.

“Praise the Lord! Church are you alright? Let’s encourage our children. Our children will go farther than we have done in Jesus name. Amen.”