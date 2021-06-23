Germany will face England and Belgium will play defending champions Portugal, as Euro 2020 entered the knockout stage on Wednesday.

The first two matches on Saturday 26 June will feature Wales v Denmark and then Italy v Austria.

Germany, which came second in Group F, the group of death, will face Group D leaders England on 29 June.

It promises to be the biggest pairing at this stage.

France, which topped the Group F with five points after their 2-2 draw with Portugal, will play Switzerland on 28 June.

Croatia take on Spain, while Sweden-Ukraine and Netherlands-Czech Republic complete the fixture list.

Round of 16: Full Fixture

Saturday June 26

Wales v Denmark (17.00 UK)

Italy v Austria (20.00)

Sunday June 27

Netherlands v Czech Republic (17.00)

Belgium v Portugal (20.00)

Monday June 28

Croatia v Spain (17.00)

France v Switzerland (20.00)

Tuesday June 29

England v Germany (17.00)

Sweden v Ukraine (20.00)