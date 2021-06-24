By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Embattled Nollywood veteran actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, a.k.a Baba Ijesha who is currently in court for molesting a minor has two Senior Advocates of Nigeria and 17 other lawyers appearing in his defence.

Dada Awosika, SAN; and Babatunde Ogala, SAN, announced their appearance and the other 17 lawyers before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo in defence of the Nollywood star.

The Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution, Olayinka Adeyemi and four other prosecutors appeared for Lagos State.

PM News reported earlier that Baba Ijesha arrived at the court in a Black Maria wearing a white hooded jacket and a mask.

Stand up comedian, Adekola Adekanya, aka Princess, the foster mother of the molested minor also was present in the court.

Yomi Fabiyi who has been agitating for the release of his colleague and other interested parties in the matter were also present in the court.

Defence counsel to the embattled actor will apply for Baba Ijesha’s bail anew.

He was previously granted bail, but he could not meet with the conditions.