R-L President Muhammadu Buhari during the meeting of the Council of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) in State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE JUNE 24 2021
By Nimot Sulaimon
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday presided over the meeting of the Council of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) at the State House, Abuja.
Notable faces at the meeting include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.
Others include Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of Science and Technology Dr Ogbponnya Onu and many others.
Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo
R-L Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN, d Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari and Minister of Science and Technology Dr Ogbponnya Onu during the meeting of the Council of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) in State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE JUNE 24 2021
L-R; Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN and Minister of Interior, Ruaf Aregbesola during the meeting of the Council of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) in State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE JUNE 24 2021
L-R; Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Aliyu Ibrahim (Pantami) and Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN during the meeting of the Council of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) in State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE JUNE 24 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN, Chief of Staff to the President Prof Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnya Onu, Director/Chief Executive of Council of National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Dr Halilu Ahmad Shaba during the meeting of the Council of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) in State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE JUNE 24 2021
