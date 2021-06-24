By Taiwo Okanlawon

Embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka popularly known as Baba Ijesha, has arrived Lagos State High Court, Ikeja for his arraignment over sexual assault charges.

The comedian was led in by prison officials to appear before Lagos State Special Offence and Domestic Violence Court.

Popular Nigerian Comedienne, Princess whose foster child is the young girl Baba Ijesha allegedly molested has also arrived at the court.

Nollywood Actor, Yomi Fabiyi and other supporters of Baba Ijesha have also arrived at the court to attend the trial.