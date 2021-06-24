Baba Ijesha was dragged into the court by a prison warder to avoid pressmen

Baba Ijesha was dragged into the court by a prison warder to avoid pressmen and supporters

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka popularly known as Baba Ijesha, has arrived Lagos State High Court, Ikeja for his arraignment over sexual assault charges.

The comedian was led in by prison officials to appear before Lagos State Special Offence and Domestic Violence Court.

Popular Nigerian Comedienne, Princess whose foster child is the young girl Baba Ijesha allegedly molested has also arrived at the court.

Comedian Princess arriving the court earlier

Nollywood Actor, Yomi Fabiyi and other supporters of Baba Ijesha have also arrived at the court to attend the trial.

Yomi Fabiyi and other supporters of Baba Ijesha in court

