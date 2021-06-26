By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Emir of Lafia and Chairman, Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, retired Justice Sidi Dauda, on the attainment of his 65th birthday.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.

Buhari described the Emir’s role in the affairs of Nasarawa State and the nation as statesmanly and conciliatory.

According to the President, HRH Sidi’s well-decorated career as a jurist is a model for generations to come.

“As a respected traditional ruler, I urge the Emir, as he marks this milestone, to continue to lead his people in bringing up their sons and daughters with a clear notion of the difference between right and wrong,” he said.

He wished the Emir many happy returns.

NAN