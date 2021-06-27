By Taiwo Okanlawon

Fast-rising star Elvis Nwogu popularly known as Marz has released his debut single titled “Again”, after the announcement of his signing to Anonymous Music, a former record label to Bad Boy Timz.

This is Marz’s first proper entry into the music industry, who on the fringe of possible stardom.

His much-awaited debut single ‘Again’ drops on Friday, June 25th 2021.

On ‘Again,’ Marz introduces himself on a percussion-heavy beat that shows a soulful, passionate and maybe even vulnerable side of himself.

Marz is a rising Nigerian singer/songwriter who’s been making music since he was 9, riding on the continuously changing wave that is the Afrobeats sound which has also been constantly with the continuous fusions of genres to make it even broader, he demonstrates this well on his breakout single ‘Again’.

Marz positions himself as an individual that’s open to having honest conversations that he often transposes into lyrics layered into melodies.

After doing music as an amateur throughout high school, with natural ease and finesse, he started doing music professionally in 2020.

After releasing freestyles and covers on his Instagram page and garnering a cumulative view count of over 100k views it’s clear to say that this talent is on to something.

With his sensuous and taunting lyrics, Marz sounds like a bad boy who’s ready to share his talent with the world.

In his own words, Marz says that “He wrote again in the start of being confused about love due to my past relationships. It’s heartbreaking when you give your love life a 100% and you don’t get the same energy then you find someone new but the scars of the last relationship keep holding you back” and he does this seamlessly as he vibes along with the percussion-heavy Afrobeats beat.

The song promises to be an instant hit for Marz who’s currently sitting on his debut EP that is set to be released in a few weeks. ‘Again’ was produced by Soundz.