By Nimot Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Adeolu Akande, on his 55th birthday.

In a statement released by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Buhari noted that Akande has known for its contributed to national development in different fields like journalism, academia and public service.

According to the President, Akande’s commitment and diligence on national assignments stand him out as a role model for young Nigerians.

“The country appreciates your contribution to national development through the training of Nigerian youths in our tertiary institutions and your relentless advocacy for the rights and development of youths. You remain a model worthy of emulation by the youths of Nigeria.

“The nation also notes the commitment and doggedness you have always brought to discharge national assignments. Your belief in the unity and oneness of Nigeria is also worthy of mention on this auspicious occasion,” says President Buhari.

The President wished Professor Akande many more years of service to Nigeria and humanity in good health.