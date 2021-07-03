By Abankula

Governor Dapo Abiodun has asked the Federal Government to immediately secure the release of a Nigerian, Pastor Kunle Garb, now in detention in Benin Republic.

According to reports, Garb was arrested on 24 June in a gestapo manner by the gendarmes and detained in inhuman conditions.

On Thursday 30 June, Garb was let off the hook by a court, only to be re-arrested, along with his interpreter, Benjamin Amosu by the gendarmes.

Garb and Amosu were now said to have been detained in a prison in Ajase, Port Novo Area of Benin Republic.

This has infuriated Yewa North Patriotic Forum, which said Garb was being intimidated because he was fighting the encroachment of Nigeria’s border by Benin Republic.

YNPF President, Omobolaji Oluwafisayomi Sanni said:

“Benin Republic Government has encrouched Nigeria Land over 40 miles inwardly at Igbokofi, Yewa North Local Government Council Area, Ogun State and Pastor Kunle Garb has been in defence of the Nigerian territory against Benin Republic Government”.

Governor Dapo Abiodun in a statement released by his chief press secretary, Kunle Somorin, has called on the national boundary commission to step up action to demarcate Nigeria’s border with the Republic of Benin.

Abiodun also called on Nigerian security agents to promptly ensure the security of border communities from external invasion.

