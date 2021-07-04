Buhari sends important message to US President Biden

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday sent message to US president, Joe Biden on the nation’s Independence Day celebration.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu noted with delight how the Biden‘s administration was working earnestly to overcome some of the country’s greatest challenges.

“President Buhari notes with delight how the Biden administration is working earnestly to overcome some of the country’s greatest challenges that include racism and especially the Coronavirus epidemic that has inflicted on the United States, a quarter of the global fatalities.

“The President is keenly watching with great interest as the Biden administration makes progress in their efforts to improve U.S.-Africa ties and interactions for the betterment of the continent,” the statement said.