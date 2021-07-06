The Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, owned by late Prophet T.B. Joshua is currently on fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The church began a week-long burial ceremony for its founder, Joshua on Monday evening with a candle light procession.

The fire engulfing the building is certainly going to disrupt the ceremony to herald Joshua back home.

Footage shown by The Punch on its Facebook page showed that the church is burning with members trying to put it out.

Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the incident.

He said emergency responders are currently trying to put out the fire.

He could not ascertain the cause of the inferno, but said he would give details later.