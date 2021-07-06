By Taiwo Okanlawon

Wife of late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, Evelyn has promised to carry on with the legacy of her husband and “keep his hopes alive”.

Speaking before an audience across the globe that gathered for all day tribute service held in TB Joshua’s honour, Evelyn said though his husband is not dead but it’s very sad she will not see him again.

”it’s sad, very sad that I Evelyn will not see you again physically,” she said.

“The children may not see you again. Your spiritual sons and daughters will not see you again, but we know that you are not dead. Sleep on my love. Sleep on My God’s general.”

The widow in her heartwarming message also described the late man of God as a loving husband and father and one who created time for his family despite his busy spiritual schedule.

She, however, thanked God for making her wife to such a great husband and spiritual father, and said, “thank you for choosing me”

Speaking further, she described her late husband as one who did not understand the word impossible,.

“We will keep the fire burning. We will keep your hopes alive. I shall forever be proud to be your wife,” she added.