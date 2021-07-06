Agency Reports

Sha’Carri Richardson, the fastest woman in America will not be representing her country in the 2020 Olympics.

According to the roster released by USA Track and Field on Tuesday, Richardson was left out of the relay race.

The relay was her only hope of taking part in the Olympics.

This was because her month-long suspension for using cannabis will not expire until after the individual events.

Richardson tested positive for THC, the chemical in marijuana, after winning the 100-meter dash at the Olympic trials.

THC is a banned substance by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency..