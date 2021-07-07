A Federal High Court, Abuja, ruled on Wednesday, that it was not mandatory for Kemi Adeosun to have the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate to be appointed into office.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo was ruling in a case filed by the former finance minister, who was accused of forging the NYSC certificate.

Adeosun was appointed a minister in 2015. The accusation led to her resignation in 2018.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo held that the NYSC certificate, based on the constitution, is not a mandatory requirement for holding a political office in the country.

”I am of the view that denying the plaintiff of the reliefs sought is not going to be doing justice to the matter,” he said.

The judge, therefore, granted all the four reliefs sought for determination by the former minister.

By the ruling, the NYSC certificate becomes just a sheet of paper, not important for her to hold the job and not important to have led to her resignation.

Taiwo noted that the AGF, in his counter affidavit, did not challenge the averment of the plaintiff, wherein the defendant stated that the Federal Government did not withdraw the ministerial appointment of the plaintiff or ask her to resign, but that Adeosun resigned on her on accord.

Adeosun was the plaintiff in the suit FHC/ABJ/CS/303/21 brought by Wole Olanipekun, SAN, on her behalf,

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami was the sole defendant.