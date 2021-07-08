President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates development expert, scholar and author, Dr Charles Akindiji Akinola, on his 65th birthday, 9 July 2021.

Buhari rejoices with his family and friends on the auspicious occasion, marked with years of research on the growth of public and private institutions, and nations.

The president felicitates with the scholar whose contributions to development cuts across shaping public policy, private sector consulting and civil society engagements, working variously with state governments, federal government agencies and multilateral institutions like the World Bank, USAID, UK Department for International Development and Ford Foundation.

As Akinola turns 65, Buhari believes his rich pedigree with the private and public sectors will always be relevant, particularly as the world focuses more on re-thinking and re-jigging development policies to favour inclusiveness and ownership.

The president prays for longer life, good health and strength for Dr Akindiji as he serves his state, Osun and the country.

Femi Adesina