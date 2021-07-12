The Emir of Kajuru in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu has been released by his abductors.

Adamu and 12 members of his family were kidnapped by bandits on Sunday.

The bandits later demanded N200 million to secure his release and his family members.

One of the kingmakers of the Emirate Council, Dahiru Abubakar, confirmed the release of the emir on Monday, but he did not say any ransom was paid to secure his release.

The bandits were said to still be holding hostage other members of his family.

The Nation reports that the Emir addressed his subjects immediately he returned to Kajuru.

On Sunday, the was whisked away at about 0030 Hours from his palace,, according multiple reports.

Senator Shehu Sani, who tweeted about the emir’s abduction said women and children were among the people stolen by the bandits.

“The Bandits operated freely for one hour in the town. In my Kaduna state nowadays is no more about who is safe but who is the next victim”, Sani said.

“Nowadays, if you are heading towards Southern Kaduna from Kaduna city, and you see cattle blocking the road, the safest thing to do is to speedily reverse like Disney’s McQueen and drive fast like Lewis Hamilton”, Sani further tweeted.