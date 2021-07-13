By Abankula

The Nigerian Senate on Thursday rejected the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

President Buhari had nominated her as a national commissioner last October, triggering a maelstrom of opposition.

Onochie is a new media aide of President Buhari and a member of the All Progressives Congress.

Kabiru Gaya, chairman of the committee that screened her and other nominees, presented a report to the senate plenary on Tuesday.

He said the Committee rejected the nomination of Onochie because there is already a National Commissioner of INEC.

He was referring to Mrs May Agbamuche, who represents Delta State in the Commission.

The Senate also stepped down the nomination of Professor Sani Mohammad Adam (North Central) to allow for further legislative action.

President Muhammadu Buhari wrote the Senate in October 2020, to confirm her and three others as Commissioners of INEC.

The nomination clearly flouted the rules governing appointment into INEC.