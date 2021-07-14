The Emir of Kajuru Alhassan Adamu was the only one set free on Monday by gunmen who abducted him and 13 members of his family.

The other captives are still with the gunmen, his son said Tuesday.

The attackers, known locally as bandits, stormed the palace of the 83-year-old monarchs outside the state capital of Kaduna early on Sunday.

They seized the emir, his wives and children.

“His Highness was released yesterday and he is now in the palace,” said Musa Alassan Adamu, the emir’s eldest son.

“He was dropped by his captors outside the town from where he walked to the palace,” Adamu told AFP.

He said the monarch was taken to hospital for medical checks where he was certified to be in good health.

“The bandits are still holding 13 members of the family,” the son said.

Twelve family members were initially thought to have been abducted with the emir.

Kaduna State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the emir’s release on Monday did not give information on how the ruler was freed and the fate of other captives.