By Idowu Gabriel

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ekiti State chapter, has commiserated with the Ondo State chapter of the association on the death of its Financial Secretary, Bunmi Afuye.

Alhaji Quozeem Oladapo, the Ekiti association’s Chairman, and Mr Bisi Ogunleye, the Secretary expressed their grief in a condolence message on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.

The association said it received with shock and sadness the news of the death of Afuye.

According to the statement, Afuye’s death is unfortunate and gruesome.

He was killed during a robbery attack in Ilara Mokin in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

“We identify with the family, friends and colleagues of Afuye as well as Ondo state SWAN at this very sad and disheartening period.

“We pray for the repose of his soul and may God grant us all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the statement said.

NAN