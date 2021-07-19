By Nimot Sulaimon

Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry has announced his intention to publish a ‘truth revealing’ memoir with Penguin Random House.

In a statement from the publishing house, the memoir is described as “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.”

Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

Harry characterized the memoir as being written from the perspective of “the man I have become,” rather than the royal title he was born into.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned.

”Surely, I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” Harry said.

This is amid a seemingly newfound openness by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle in discussing their private life, offering a peek behind the scenes.