The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday, organised a roadshow to sensitise Plateau residents on the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

INEC officials drove in convoy through major streets in Jos and Bukuru metropolis, addressing residents and distributing leaflets about the CVR exercise.

Mr Sylvanus Yepe, INEC Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, said the purpose of the show was to let people of Plateau know that the CVR had commenced.

Yepe explained that the exercise was for Nigerians who were 18 years and above, and for those who had yet to register.

According to him, the exercise began on June 28 and will last for a year.

Yepe said that eligible voters would first need to pre-register online and complete the registration process at the INEC office in person.

“Intending registrants can use the INEC online registration portal (cvr.inecnigeria.org) to pre-register and then proceed to any INEC office to complete the registration.

“What is more important is that, on the 26 July, those that have concluded their online registration would be captured.

“They are expected to go to local government offices or the state headquarters of INEC in Jos for physical capture of face and fingerprints,” he said.

He called on all eligible residents of Plateau to come out en-mass and in time to register.

Yepe further advised those with damaged or defaced Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to apply online for a replacement.

He equally urged those who intend to transfer their registration or correct their information to do so online.

He added that the registration would be done in strict compliance to COVID-19 safety protocols.